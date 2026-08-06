CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Scanned Answer Book Facility Begins; Check Verification, Re-Evaluation Dates & Fees

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 10 Main and Second Board Examinations 2026. Students can now apply online to obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, while the process for verification of marks and re-evaluation will open later as per the schedule announced by the Board.

CBSE declared the Class 10 Main Board Examination result on April 15, 2026, while the result of the Second Board Examination was announced on July 18, 2026.

The Board has introduced a two-stage process for students who want their answer books checked after the result. A student must first obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

Direct link to read the official announcement

CBSE Class 10 Answer Book 2026: Important Dates and Fees

Students should carefully note the separate windows for each facility:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer book: August 5 to August 9, 2026

Fee for scanned answer book: Rs 300 per subject

Verification of marks: August 16 to August 19, 2026

Fee for verification: Rs 300 per answer book

Re-evaluation: August 16 to August 19, 2026

Fee for re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question, including all sub-questions

Mode of application: Online only

Mode of fee payment: UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking

No applications submitted after the prescribed deadline or through offline modes will be accepted.

Who can apply for CBSE Class 10 post-result facilities?

The process differs depending on whether a student appeared for one or both Class 10 Board Examinations.

Students who appeared only in the Main Board Examination can first apply for the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book. After receiving it, they can apply for verification of marks and/or re-evaluation of one or more full questions in the concerned answer book.

Students who appeared in both the Main and Second Board Examinations can request scanned copies of the answer books from the Main Examination, Second Examination or both.

However, if a student appeared for the same subject in both examinations, verification and/or re-evaluation can be requested for only one answer book, either the Main Examination answer book or the Second Examination answer book.

Once a student chooses one answer book for verification or re-evaluation, the other answer book for the same subject cannot subsequently be considered for these facilities.

How to apply for scanned copy of CBSE Class 10 answer book

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website.

Step 2: Open the section for post-result facilities for Class 10 Main and Second Board Examinations 2026.

Step 3: Select the online facility for obtaining the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book.

Step 4: Log in and enter the required examination details.

Step 5: Select the subject or subjects for which the scanned answer book is required.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee of Rs 300 per subject through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Submit the request and save the confirmation for future reference.

The scanned answer book will be made available in the student's login account. Details that could disclose the identity of the examiner, evaluator or other examination officials will be hidden.

Students are advised to submit the application themselves and check all details carefully. CBSE has said it will not be responsible for mistakes made by third parties, including cyber cafes.

How to apply for verification of marks

Verification is available only after the student has obtained the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book:

Step 1: Download and examine the scanned answer book available in the candidate login.

Step 2: Compare the answers with the relevant question paper and marking scheme available on the CBSE website.

Step 3: If a discrepancy in marks is noticed, apply online for verification of marks during the prescribed window.

Step 4: Select the concerned answer book and subject.

Step 5: Pay Rs 300 per answer book online.

Step 6: Submit the request and keep the confirmation details.

The verification facility is available only for the theory portion of the examination.

How to apply for CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation

Students who believe that one or more answers have not been evaluated correctly can also seek re-evaluation after obtaining the scanned answer book.

The Board has advised students to first compare their answers with the question paper and the applicable marking scheme.

For re-evaluation, students should:

Obtain and examine the scanned answer book.

Keep the relevant question paper and marking scheme ready.

Identify the specific full question where they believe there is an error in evaluation.

Clearly mention the question number and explain the reason for seeking re-evaluation.

Submit the online request within the prescribed dates.

Pay Rs 100 per question, including all sub-questions.

CBSE has clarified that re-evaluation is carried out for the full question and not for only a part of a question.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation: What students should check

Before applying, students should carefully assess whether there is a genuine discrepancy in evaluation.

CBSE has suggested that students compare their answers with the marking scheme for the particular set of question paper used in the examination.

For example, if a student believes that marks were not awarded despite the answer matching the marking scheme, the student should clearly identify the relevant question and explain the issue. The explanation should be specific enough for the Board to understand exactly what is being challenged.

Marks can increase or decrease after verification or re-evaluation

Students should keep in mind that the revised marks are not necessarily higher.

Following verification or re-evaluation, marks may increase, decrease or remain unchanged. CBSE has specifically stated that even a decrease of one mark will be implemented.

The outcome will be uploaded to the candidate's login account. Students should regularly check the CBSE website and their login for updates, as the Board will not send separate individual communications regarding the status.

The result of verification and/or re-evaluation will be treated as final, and no further appeal or review will be accepted.

If there is a change in marks, whether an increase or decrease, the student will have to surrender the Mark Statement-cum-Certificate already issued. CBSE will subsequently issue a revised document.