CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Today? Check Details Here | Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th grade results for 2026 today, April 14, w2026. The link to the results will be active at cbse.gov.in. Official confirmation regarding the announcement of the outcome is still pending, though.

According to a Digilocker social media post, the outcome is "Coming Soon." Additionally, it has recommended that students register for an account before the day of the results. Additionally, students can use UMANG to view and download their marksheets.

Exam dates of CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

The dates of the CBSE 10th 2026 exam were February 17–March 11.

Website to check the result

Students can use any of the following websites to view their results:

CBSE.gov.in

Results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Umang.gov.in

Students should be aware, though, that even though they can view their results online, they will still need to pick up their mark sheets from their schools.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online

To download your result, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" hyperlink.

Step 3: Enter your admission card ID, school number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the submit button to see your results.

Step 5: Save the document for later use after printing it.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

You must send the following in order to check results via SMS:

Format: CBSE10, School Number, Center Number, Roll Number, DOB

Text: 7738299899

Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via Digilocker

To access digital mark sheets from the DigiLocker app or website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the app portal or digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your phone number or Aadhar.

Step 3: Click on the "Issued Documents" tab.

Step 4: Select the CBSE board from the list.

Step 5: Click on the "Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026" link.

Step 6: Fill out the necessary fields after downloading the mark sheet.

Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via UMANG app

Step 1: Install the UMANG application.

Step 2: Use your mobile number to register or log in.

Step 3: Go to the Education category or use the search bar to look up CBSE.

Step 4: Select the CBSE board option.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 Result URL.

Step 6: Enter the necessary credentials.

Step 7: See your outcome and download.