CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT At cbse.gov.in; Check Scores Via Website, SMS, DigiLocker & UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE 10th grade results for 2026 today, April 15, 2026. The results link has been active at cbse.gov.in.

📢 CBSE Class X Results 2026 are NOW LIVE on DigiLocker!



Skip the rush and check your results instantly with ease.

🔗 https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy



Best of luck to all students—your hard work will shine!#CBSE #Class10 #Results2026 #DigiLocker #DigitalIndia #ExamResults pic.twitter.com/6G0ECVjbqC — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 15, 2026

Digilocker and UMANG allow students to view and download their marksheets. The CBSE 10th 2026 exam ran from February 17 to March 11.

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

Direct link to check the result via UMANG

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can use any of the following websites to view their results:

CBSE.gov.in

Results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Umang.gov.in

Students should be aware, though, that even though they can view their results online, they will still need to pick up their mark sheets from their schools.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

You must send the following in order to check results via SMS:

Format: CBSE10, School Number, Center Number, Roll Number, DOB

Text: 7738299899

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

To download your result, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit to the results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, school number, roll number, and admission card ID.

Step 4: To view your results, click the submit button.

Step 5: After printing the document, save it for later use.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Use the DigiLocker app or website to access digital mark sheets by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or the app portal.

Step 2: Enter your phone number or Aadhar to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Issued Documents" tab.

Step 4: From the list, choose the CBSE board.

Step 5: Select the "Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026" URL.

Step 6: After downloading the mark sheet, complete the required fields.

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Installing the UMANG application.

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number.

Step 3: Look up CBSE using the search bar or by going to the Education category.

Step 4: Choose the CBSE board option.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 Result URL.

Step 6: Enter the required login information.

Step 7: Download and view your results.

Direct link to check the result via UMANG

Students in Class 10 will only receive their passing certificates following the second board exam, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education. Rather, the marksheet alone will be distributed through DigiLocker at first.