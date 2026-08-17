CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation, Verification 2026: Application Window Underway Until August 19; Check Steps To Apply

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers for Class 10 students. The application window opened on August 16, 2026, and candidates can submit their requests online till August 19, 2026.

The facility is available for students who have obtained the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. CBSE has made the process applicable to students of both the Class 10 Main Board and Second Board examinations in 2026.

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CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Application Dates

According to the CBSE notice dated August 5, 2026, applications for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both can be submitted online from August 16 to August 19, 2026. The fee is Rs 300 per answer book for verification of marks and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation, including all sub-questions.

The Board has clarified that only candidates who have obtained the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book are eligible to apply for verification and/or re-evaluation.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: How To Apply For CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation, Verification 2026

Students can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in .

Step 2: Access the online facility for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

Step 3: Log in using the required examination and candidate details.

Step 4: Select the relevant answer book and the facility you wish to apply for.

Step 5: For verification, pay the prescribed fee of Rs 300 per answer book.

Step 6: For re-evaluation, select the full question(s) for which re-evaluation is required and provide the reasons for the request.

Step 7: Pay the applicable Rs 100 per question re-evaluation fee.

Step 8: Submit the application and retain the confirmation for future reference.

CBSE has stated that re-evaluation is conducted for a full question and not for a part of a question. Students are advised to compare their answers with the question paper and marking scheme before submitting a re-evaluation request.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Who Can Apply?

Students must first obtain the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book before applying for verification or re-evaluation. After receiving the scanned copy, candidates can examine how their answers were evaluated and decide whether to request verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

For students who appeared in both the Main and Second Board Examinations for the same subject, verification and/or re-evaluation can be requested for only one answer book — either the Main Examination answer book or the Second Examination answer book.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Points

The application process is completely online.

Applications submitted after the prescribed deadline or through offline mode will not be accepted.

The fee can be paid through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking.

Only one application for each step will be accepted from a candidate.

Students should carefully decide the subjects/questions before submitting the application.

Revised marks may increase, decrease or remain unchanged.

Even a decrease of one mark will be implemented.

The result of verification and/or re-evaluation will be final, and no further appeal or review will be accepted.

The application window for CBSE Class 10 verification of marks and re-evaluation is currently open and will close on August 19, 2026. Students eligible for the facility should complete their applications within the prescribed schedule.