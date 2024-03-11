 CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Fair Evaluation With Reasonable Difficulty Levels
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Fair Evaluation With Reasonable Difficulty Levels

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Fair Evaluation With Reasonable Difficulty Levels

The question paper for the Grade 10 mathematics board exam catered to students of varying proficiency levels and maintained consistency. Learn about the distribution of weightage and the overall fairness of the assessment. Read here.

Benasir P AUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

The standard math and basic math exams for Class 10 students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were successfully conducted on March 11, 2024.

Analysis Of The Question Paper

The Grade 10 mathematics board exam question paper was well-designed to accommodate students with varying levels of proficiency in the subject. Here are some observations and suggestions regarding the paper.

The overall difficulty of the question paper was moderate, offering a fair evaluation for all students. This allowed above-average students to showcase their skills while remaining accessible to those with a solid grasp of the concepts.

It's commendable that the paper maintained consistency within question sets, ensuring fairness and preventing discrepancies in difficulty levels. However, Set 3 questions were slightly more challenging compared to Sets 1 and 2. Care should be taken to ensure that any increase in difficulty is reasonable and doesn't unfairly disadvantage students.

Read Also
CBSE Exam 2024: Use These Effective Last-Minute Tips To Ace Your CBSE Exams!
article-image

The distribution of weightage between textbook-based questions and multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the basic question paper seemed uneven. While it's important to include textbook-aligned questions to assess understanding, MCQs should be designed with basic-level students in mind, ensuring clarity and accessibility.

In summary, the Grade 10 mathematics board exam paper provided a fair and balanced assessment opportunity.

(The author of this article is Benasir P A, TGT Mathematics, JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Fair Evaluation With Reasonable Difficulty Levels

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Fair Evaluation With Reasonable Difficulty Levels

Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

Kerala University Suspends Youth Festival Amid Protests By Student Activists

University of Massachusetts Global Launches Affordable Online MBA Program In India

University of Massachusetts Global Launches Affordable Online MBA Program In India

From The Campus: Sophia College Unveils Memory Wall, Preserving 80 Years Of History

From The Campus: Sophia College Unveils Memory Wall, Preserving 80 Years Of History

MH CET Law 2024 Exam: Important Dates, and Guidelines

MH CET Law 2024 Exam: Important Dates, and Guidelines