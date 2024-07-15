 CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Compartment Exams Today: Schedule & Details
During the exams, the board has set aside 15 minutes for reading before the start of the exam. It is crucial for all students to bring their CBSE admit card as it is a mandatory requirement.

The CBSE will be having its Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams today. For Class 12, all subjects will be conducted in a single day, while Class 10 supplementary exams will continue until July 22. Students appearing for these exams must carry their admit card and school ID to the exam center.

The exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some subjects concluding at 12.30 pm. Today, Class 10 students are scheduled to take the social science paper.

In total, 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students are in the compartment list or were declared failed in the recent results.

Eligibility allows Class 10 students to improve scores in two subjects and Class 12 students in one subject. Students who passed by replacing their 6th or 7th subject can also appear for the failed subject. Additionally, those who applied for subject improvements despite passing all subjects will also sit for exams today.

During the exams, the board has set aside 15 minutes for reading before the start of the exam. It is crucial for all students to bring their CBSE admit card as it is a mandatory requirement. Additionally, the board has explicitly warned against any form of cheating or unfair means during the examination.

