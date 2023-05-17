CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marks verification begins at cbse.gov.in, direct link here

CBSE class 12 results | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) marks verification 2023 has been started for the class 10th and 12th exams.

CBSE 10th 12th Results 2023 were released on May 12 for around 38 lakh students. CBSE has commenced the revaluation and marks verification process for the students who are not satified with their CBSE results. Check the CBSE revaluation dates, fees, and direct link to apply below.

CBSE Revaluation 2023 Dates

CBSE marks verification 2023 application commenced from May 16 and the students will be able to apply till May 20.

CBSE Revaluation 2023 Fees:

For verification of marks, both classes 10 and 12 students will have to pay Rs 500. While for the photocopy of answer books, Class 12 students will have to deposit Rs 700 whereas Class 10 students will have to pay Rs 500 only.

CBSE Results 2023

For a second year in a row, Trivandrum secured the highest pass percentage among the 16 regions, as per the CBSE Board results notification. Bengaluru and Chennai maintained the second and third positions respectively for both CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023.

The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 students was 87.33%, the students that have failed in two or more exams will have to appear for the CBSE compartment exams or improvement exams.

According to the data available, this year, around 1,25,705 students are placed in the compartment category.