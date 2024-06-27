CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Re-evaluation Results Released, Check NOW!

CBSE | File

The results for the Class 10, 12, and reverification 2024 reevaluations have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, students who applied for a revaluation of their answers and a recalculation of their scores in the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2024 can view their results.

How to check?

To obtain the CBSE Class 10, 12 marksheet 2024, students must input their login information, which includes their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

-Go to results.cbse.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the class-specific result link on the site.

-Now, log in after entering the necessary information.

-The screen will display the results of the CBSE revaluation for 2024.

-Download the document, then print it out for your records.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation Exam

Students could request a re-evaluation or verification if they weren't happy with their grades. According to the plan, Class 12 reevaluation started on May 17 and applications for mark verification were accepted until May 21. The mark verification procedure for Class 10 began on May 20 and completed on May 24.

On May 13, 2024, the CBSE released the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 93.60%, whilst in Class 12, it was 87.98%.