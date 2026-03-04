CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Resume Tomorrow After Two-Day Festival Break; Schedule Changed For Middle East Regions

Representative Image

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to resume the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations tomorrow after a two-day break on March 3 and 4 on account of the Holi festival. CBSE Class 10 Examinations will be conducted for Assamese, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, and Kokborok from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Whereas the CBSE Class 12 Examinations will be conducted for Psychology from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE Class 10 Languages: Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry their CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026 as well as their School ID card.

Candidates should arrive at the examination center well before the reporting time to ensure that the checking procedures run smoothly.

The exam will begin at 10:30 a.m., with 15 minutes of reading time available before writing begins.

Do not bring mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or other electronic devices into the exam hall. Only permissible stationery items are allowed.

Candidates must wear the appropriate uniform and avoid metallic accessories or items with hidden pockets.

Any use of unfair means will be strictly prohibited. Follow the invigilators' instructions carefully.

Use the 15-minute reading time wisely to review the English question paper and plan your responses. Do not start writing during this time.

CBSE Class 12 psychology: Exam day instructions

Candidates will not be permitted to take the test if they do not have a valid admit card.

To ensure a seamless exam experience, candidates taking the Class 12 psychology board exam must adhere to the CBSE's guidelines:

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location at least thirty to forty-five minutes prior to the scheduled reporting time.

After the reporting time has passed, no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Students are required to bring their admit card from the CBSE to the testing location.

The question paper and answer booklet will be handed out 15 minutes before the exam begins. During the reading period, students should carefully go through the question paper and fill in the required details on their answer sheets.

Middle East Exams Postponed

The CBSE has earlier issued a notification stating that schools affiliated with CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE that the exams slated for March 5 and March 6 have been postponed.