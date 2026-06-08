CBSE Clarifies 'Roll Number Not Found' Error On Post-Result Services Portal Amid Student Queries

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding the "Roll Number Not Found" message that some students encountered while accessing the Post-Result Services Portal, following concerns raised on social media.

In a statement shared on X, the board said the portal functioned smoothly throughout the notified period for verification and re-evaluation applications and that the error message does not indicate a technical failure of the system.

The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 8, 2026

The clarification comes after several students and parents reported difficulties while attempting to access post-result services after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results.

Over 1.6 lakh students used post-result services

According to CBSE, the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained operational from June 2 to June 7, 2026, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

During this period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests covering over 3.8 lakh answer books.

CBSE said the portal was continuously monitored by dedicated cyber security teams to guard against malicious traffic and potential cyber threats. Furthermore, the board provided helpdesk and grievance redressal facilities in order to provide assistance to students during the whole process.

Explanation of why students got 'Roll Number Not Found' error

To clarify the situation concerning why students received the 'Roll Number Not Found' message, CBSE said that students receive this error message if they fail to submit their applications during the first stage, which was the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window after result declaration.

As per CBSE guidelines, only those students would be allowed to move forward to the further stages if they had submitted an application for getting scanned copy of their answer books during the first stage.

As a result, candidates who had not completed the initial application stage were not eligible to access the subsequent services, leading to the display of the message.

Board reassures students

CBSE emphasised that the process was clearly communicated in advance and that the eligibility conditions for verification and re-evaluation remained unchanged throughout the exercise.

The board also sought to reassure students and parents that it remains committed to maintaining a transparent and student-friendly post-result system. It said genuine concerns raised by candidates continue to be addressed through its grievance redressal mechanism, helpline services, and other official communication channels.

With the clarification now issued, CBSE has urged students to rely on official notifications and instructions while applying for post-result services and to approach the board through authorised channels for any assistance or clarification.