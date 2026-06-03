CBSE Clarifies Re-evaluation Payment Process; 40,000 Students Have Applied Successfully

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarified that students applying for verification and re-evaluation of Class 10 and 12 board exam results can make payments through multiple banking gateways, regardless of whether they hold an account with those banks.

Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments.



Candidates may use… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026

In a fresh update shared on social media, the board said payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank are currently available on the verification and re-evaluation portal. Students can use any of these gateways to complete their transactions through UPI, net banking, credit cards, or debit cards.

The clarification comes amid a heavy rush of applications on the portal following the declaration of CBSE board examination results.

According to the board, nearly 40,000 students had successfully completed their applications through the portal by 9:30 am on Tuesday without facing any issues.

"Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment," CBSE said, urging candidates and parents to rely only on official communications for accurate information.

CBSE verification & Re-evaluation Portal update



The portal is currently supporting nearly 14000 concurrent users, with over 28000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today.



Based on student feedback, further improvements—including extended session time limits—have been… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

Portal handling high traffic

The latest figures indicate a sharp rise in applications within hours. On Monday night, CBSE reported that the portal was supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users and had recorded more than 28,000 successful submissions by 10 pm.

The board said it had implemented several improvements after receiving feedback from students, including extending session time limits to make the process smoother and reduce inconvenience caused by timeouts during submission.

"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable, and student-friendly platform," CBSE said.

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:



The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.



While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

Cyberattack attempts thwarted

Earlier on Monday, CBSE had revealed that the portal was targeted by multiple cyberattack attempts while thousands of students were accessing the platform.

According to an update from the board's cybersecurity teams, the portal was handling over 8,000 concurrent users and had processed more than 16,000 successful submissions by 3 pm.

CBSE said malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated around 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes. The board also reported more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

Despite the attempted disruptions, the portal remained operational, and students were able to continue submitting their applications. The board said its technical and cybersecurity teams remained vigilant and had taken measures to safeguard the platform while ensuring uninterrupted access for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets.