CBSE Clarifies After Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Rickrolls Students; Says Papers Genuine; Necessary Steps Being Taken

CBSE Clarifies Question Paper Security: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification after a QR code printed on the Class 12 Mathematics question paper sparked a viral discussion online, with some students claiming that scanning it led to a YouTube video instead of verification details.

Important Update:

Press Release issued by CBSE pic.twitter.com/HqhdjYo23q — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2026

The issue came into light when the board examination for Class 12 Mathematics was held on March 9, 2026, and some students started sharing videos on various social media sites that revealed that when they scanned the QR code on some of the question papers, they were directed to a popular music video by Rick Astley, named "Never Gonna Give You Up." This video is generally related to the internet meme known as "rickrolling."

In today’s episode of how serious our examination conducting authorities are- presenting to you CBSE class 12th board maths paper which has a QR code that opens rickroll’s song on YouTube 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gvQcsVvGVp — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 9, 2026

In response to these concerns, the CBSE has come out with an official statement on March 10, in which it has been clearly stated that the question papers are genuine and the security of the examination has in no way been compromised. It has been stated that many security features, like QR codes, are embedded in the question papers for the purpose of verification in case of a suspected breach of security.

According to CBSE, the issue appeared in a few question paper sets where scanning one of the QR codes led to a YouTube link. The board acknowledged that the development had caused confusion among students and parents, but reiterated that the integrity of the examination process had not been affected.

The matter gained traction after a video shared on social media showed a student scanning a QR code on her question paper after the exam and discovering that it opened the well-known music video. In the video, the student was surprised and said that she had scanned the code but found the unexpected link instead of the information related to the exam.

Later on, other students claimed that they had the same experience when they scanned the QR codes on other sets of question papers.

While assuring students that the papers were authentic, CBSE said the issue has been taken seriously and that the board is examining the matter to ensure that similar problems do not occur in future examinations.