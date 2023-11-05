CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the examination and application dates for the upcoming 18th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the exam can apply through the link provided on the boards official website. The deadline set for the registration of the CTET exam is November 23, 2023 till 11:59pm.

The test will be conducted in 20 different languages in 135 cities all over the country.

The board released an official statement which stated the detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website shortly.

