CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission For Classes 10, 12 Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

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The List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2027 will be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting tomorrow, September 24. The board has issued comprehensive guidelines for associated schools to provide applicant information, subjects, test-related photos, and other necessary data. Additionally, schools have to make sure that pupils are legitimate and qualified to take upcoming board exams.

Schools have been instructed to make sure that all candidate data is accurately input. Between September 24 and October 21, 2026, the usual price window for completing the LOC data will be open. By paying a late cost of Rs 2,000 per candidate, schools that submit the LOC after the deadline may continue to apply until October 30.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Important dates

Schools should take note of the following schedule:

LOC begins: September 24, 2026

Last date without late fee: October 21, 2026

With late fee: October 22 to October 30, 2026

Late fee: ₹2,000 per candidate

Data verification and correction window: November 2 to November 4, 2026

CBSE has stated that no extension will be granted beyond the prescribed deadlines.

CBSE Board exams 2027 LOC fees

The examination fees for five normal subjects are as follows:

Schools in India: ₹1,600 per candidate

Schools in Nepal: ₹5,500 per candidate

Schools in other countries: ₹11,000 per candidate

Additional Subject Fees

India: ₹320 per additional subject per candidate

Nepal: ₹1,100 per additional subject per candidate

Other countries: ₹2,200 per additional subject per candidate

Class 12 Practical Fees

For Class 12 practical subjects, the fee per practical subject is:

India: ₹160

Nepal: ₹175

Other countries: ₹375

Visually impaired candidates are exempted from examination fees for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Schools must verify candidate details

CBSE has directed school heads to verify students' details against the school's Admission and Withdrawal Register before finalising the LOC.

Schools must check:

Candidate's name

Parents' or guardian's name

Date of birth

Subjects and subject codes

Eligibility and attendance requirements

Candidate's photograph

Subject Code Verification

Schools must ensure that the subject codes and subject combinations match the CBSE Scheme of Studies.

Class 10: Schools should carefully verify frequently confused subject codes:

Hindi-A - 002

Hindi-B - 085

Urdu-A - 003

Urdu-B - 303

Mathematics Standard - 041

Mathematics Basic - 241

Class 12: Schools must correctly identify:

Hindi Core - 302

Hindi Elective - 002

English Core - 301

English Elective - 001

Sanskrit Core - 322

Sanskrit Elective - 022

Urdu Core - 303

Urdu Elective - 003

Mathematics - 041

Applied Mathematics - 241

No subject changes after LOC: CBSE has clarified that requests for subject changes after LOC submission, including requests made shortly before the examinations, will not be entertained.

APAAR ID submission optional

This will give the school the choice to update the ID of the APAAR card of the student while submitting the LOC.

According to CBSE, giving the ID of APAAR is completely optional. This can be done by choosing the 'Validate APAAR ID' option after getting the consent for the same.

In case the student does not have an APAAR ID or does not want to submit it, this can be chosen. In case the ID is submitted, the name of the student should be matched with that of the ID.