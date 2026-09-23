CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission For Classes 10, 12 Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2027 will be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting tomorrow, September 24. The board has issued comprehensive guidelines for associated schools to provide applicant information, subjects, test-related photos, and other necessary data. Additionally, schools have to make sure that pupils are legitimate and qualified to take upcoming board exams.
Schools have been instructed to make sure that all candidate data is accurately input. Between September 24 and October 21, 2026, the usual price window for completing the LOC data will be open. By paying a late cost of Rs 2,000 per candidate, schools that submit the LOC after the deadline may continue to apply until October 30.
CBSE Board Exams 2027: Important dates
Schools should take note of the following schedule:
LOC begins: September 24, 2026
Last date without late fee: October 21, 2026
With late fee: October 22 to October 30, 2026
Late fee: ₹2,000 per candidate
Data verification and correction window: November 2 to November 4, 2026
CBSE has stated that no extension will be granted beyond the prescribed deadlines.
CBSE Board exams 2027 LOC fees
The examination fees for five normal subjects are as follows:
Schools in India: ₹1,600 per candidate
Schools in Nepal: ₹5,500 per candidate
Schools in other countries: ₹11,000 per candidate
Additional Subject Fees
India: ₹320 per additional subject per candidate
Nepal: ₹1,100 per additional subject per candidate
Other countries: ₹2,200 per additional subject per candidate
Class 12 Practical Fees
For Class 12 practical subjects, the fee per practical subject is:
India: ₹160
Nepal: ₹175
Other countries: ₹375
Visually impaired candidates are exempted from examination fees for both Class 10 and Class 12.
Schools must verify candidate details
CBSE has directed school heads to verify students' details against the school's Admission and Withdrawal Register before finalising the LOC.
Schools must check:
Candidate's name
Parents' or guardian's name
Date of birth
Subjects and subject codes
Eligibility and attendance requirements
Candidate's photograph
Subject Code Verification
Schools must ensure that the subject codes and subject combinations match the CBSE Scheme of Studies.
Class 10: Schools should carefully verify frequently confused subject codes:
Hindi-A - 002
Hindi-B - 085
Urdu-A - 003
Urdu-B - 303
Mathematics Standard - 041
Mathematics Basic - 241
Class 12: Schools must correctly identify:
Hindi Core - 302
Hindi Elective - 002
English Core - 301
English Elective - 001
Sanskrit Core - 322
Sanskrit Elective - 022
Urdu Core - 303
Urdu Elective - 003
Mathematics - 041
Applied Mathematics - 241
No subject changes after LOC: CBSE has clarified that requests for subject changes after LOC submission, including requests made shortly before the examinations, will not be entertained.
APAAR ID submission optional
This will give the school the choice to update the ID of the APAAR card of the student while submitting the LOC.
According to CBSE, giving the ID of APAAR is completely optional. This can be done by choosing the 'Validate APAAR ID' option after getting the consent for the same.
In case the student does not have an APAAR ID or does not want to submit it, this can be chosen. In case the ID is submitted, the name of the student should be matched with that of the ID.