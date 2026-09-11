CBSE Board Exams 2027: Classes 9, 11 Registration, Classes 10 & 12 LOC Submission To Begin Soon; Check Board's Advisory

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Registration For Classes 9, 11 & LOC Submission For 10, 12 To Begin Soon | Official notification

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to prepare for the upcoming registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 and submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2027 board examinations.

In a notice dated September 10, 2026, the Board said the registration and LOC submission processes will begin shortly and urged schools to keep all student and subject-related information ready before submitting the details.

CBSE also warned schools to carefully verify students' personal information and subjects offered, pointing out that errors in previous examination cycles had resulted in correction requests, delays and operational difficulties.

CBSE asks schools to verify student details

The Board has asked schools to ensure that the following information is accurate and updated before submitting the registration and LOC data:

Full name of the candidate as recorded in the admission register

Date of birth

Gender

Category, wherever applicable

Full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings

Subjects selected by the student according to the prescribed scheme of studies

Photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format

CBSE stressed that schools should thoroughly check all candidate details before submission, as errors could create complications later in the examination process.

Incorrect subject codes among issues flagged by CBSE

According to the Board, incorrect subject-related information has been one of the recurring issues during examination preparations.

Schools have previously submitted incorrect subject codes or subjects, following which they sought corrections after the data had already been submitted. CBSE has asked schools to verify the subjects selected by students carefully before completing the process.

The Board also flagged errors in students' and parents' names and other personal details, which have led to correction requests from schools.

CBSE warns against missing or delayed LOC submission

The Board has also highlighted cases where schools either failed to submit the LOC for students or did not submit it within the prescribed timeline.

CBSE said such lapses have contributed to avoidable delays and operational difficulties during examination preparations. Despite repeated reminders to schools to submit accurate student and subject information, errors have continued to occur.

The Board said these issues affect its ability to maintain examination-related timelines and ensure the efficient conduct of the examinations. They can also result in difficulties for students.

Schools asked to complete preparations before submission

With the registration and LOC processes for the 2027 examinations set to begin shortly, CBSE has asked all affiliated schools to make the necessary preparations in advance.

Schools have been advised to keep correct student details, subject-wise information, photographs and signatures ready and verify the information before final submission.

The Board said careful checking at the school level would help avoid correction requests and ensure the examination process and subsequent declaration of results remain on schedule.