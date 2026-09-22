CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers Released At cbseacademic.nic.in; Check SQP, Marking Scheme | Official Announcement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027. The sample papers have been issued for the current academic session 2026-27 and are available on the official CBSE Academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Board issued the notification regarding the release of the SQPs on September 21, 2026. Students and schools can access the sample question papers and marking schemes for their respective classes through the links provided by CBSE.

Direct link to read the official announcement

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers 2026-27

The SQPs are intended to provide students and teachers with a broad understanding of the question paper design and serve as a guide for proper coverage of the prescribed curriculum.

CBSE has also stated that the sample question papers should be used as part of classroom teaching and learning activities, with an emphasis on the application of concepts in real-life situations.

Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027 can access the Class 10 and Class 12 SQPs through the following official pages:

The respective pages contain the subject-wise Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes issued by the Board.

No Change in Question paper design, Assessment pattern

CBSE has clarified that there is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the 2026-27 academic session.

The passing criteria for the upcoming Board Examinations will also remain the same as those applicable during the 2025-26 academic session.

The Board said the SQPs are designed to provide a broad template and help ensure uniformity and proper coverage of the curriculum across schools.

SQPs to Guide Board exam preparation

The sample question papers are particularly relevant for students preparing for the 2027 Board Examinations as they offer an understanding of the structure and design of the question papers.

CBSE has advised schools to use the SQPs for teaching and learning activities, while students can refer to them to familiarise themselves with the examination format and practise applying concepts.

CBSE-affiliated schools have also been asked to disseminate the information among students and teachers.

Queries or feedback regarding the Sample Question Papers can be sent to cbsesqp@cbseshiksha.in, according to the notification issued by the Board.