CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 LOC Submission Begins Sept 24 At cbse.gov.in; Check Last Date, Fees, Correction Window | Official notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027 on September 24, 2026. Schools will be able to submit the LOC through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, as per the schedule issued by the Board.

The submission window for schools will remain open until October 21, 2026, without late fee. Schools submitting the LOC after the regular deadline can do so from October 22 to October 30, 2026, by paying a late fee of ₹2,000 per candidate in addition to the prescribed examination fee.

CBSE has directed school heads to ensure that candidate details, subject combinations and other information are checked carefully before the LOC is finalised.

Direct link to read the official notification

Class 10 First Board Exam Registration Mandatory

The LOC being submitted this year covers the first Class 10 Board Examination under CBSE's two-board examination policy introduced for Class 10.

According to the Board, the first examination, scheduled to be conducted in February-March, is mandatory for all Class 10 students. The LOC for the second Class 10 Board Examination will be submitted separately after the first examination is over.

CBSE has also asked schools to conduct an orientation for Class 10 students and their parents regarding the second Board examination. Students should be informed that the subjects entered in the first LOC can be opted for in the second examination as well.

For Class 12, schools are required to submit the LOC for the main Board Examination 2027.

CBSE LOC 2027: Important Dates

Schools should take note of the following schedule:

LOC submission begins: September 24, 2026

Last date without late fee: October 21, 2026

LOC submission with late fee: October 22 to October 30, 2026

Late fee: ₹2,000 per candidate

Data verification and correction window: November 2 to November 4, 2026

CBSE has stated that no extension will be granted beyond the prescribed deadlines.

After the LOC deadline, a data verification slip will be generated for each candidate. Schools and students will be able to identify errors in the candidate's name, parents' or guardian's name, date of birth or subjects offered. Corrections will be permitted from November 2 to November 4. No correction will be allowed after this window closes.

CBSE Board Exams 2027 LOC Fees

For schools in India, the examination fee for five normal subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students is ₹1,600 per candidate.

For schools in Nepal, the fee is ₹5,500 per candidate, while schools in other countries will have to pay ₹11,000 per candidate for five normal subjects.

For additional subjects, the fee is:

India: ₹320 per subject per candidate

Nepal: ₹1,100 per subject per candidate

Other countries: ₹2,200 per subject per candidate

For Class 12 practical subjects, the fee is ₹160 per practical subject per candidate for schools in India, ₹175 for schools in Nepal and ₹375 for schools in other countries.

Visually impaired candidates are exempted from examination fees for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Late Fee Of ₹2,000 Per Candidate

Schools that do not finalise their LOC data within the regular schedule will have to pay a late fee of ₹2,000 per candidate, in addition to the normal examination fee.

For online payment, the regular LOC window runs from September 24 to October 21, while the late-fee window is from October 22 to October 30.

For schools opting for payment through challan, the regular LOC finalisation period runs from September 24 to October 17. Challans can be generated up to October 26, with payment to be made within the validity period of the challan.

CBSE has clarified that fees will be accepted only through the prescribed online payment modes. Offline deposits or direct deposits into a CBSE bank account will not be accepted.

Schools Must Verify Student Details Carefully

CBSE has asked schools to verify the spelling of students' names, parents' or guardians' names and dates of birth against their Admission and Withdrawal Register.

Schools must also check subject codes and combinations according to the CBSE Scheme of Studies before finalising the LOC.

The Board has specifically cautioned schools to select the correct subject codes for commonly confused subjects. For Class 10, these include Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041) and Mathematics Basic (241).

For Class 12, schools have been asked to carefully distinguish between subjects such as Hindi Core (302) and Hindi Elective (002), English Core (301) and English Elective (001), Sanskrit Core (322) and Sanskrit Elective (022), Urdu Core (303) and Urdu Elective (003), and Mathematics (041) and Applied Mathematics (241).

CBSE said requests to change subjects after submission of the LOC, including those made shortly before the examinations, will not be accepted.

APAAR ID Submission Optional

Schools will also be provided an option to update students' APAAR IDs during the LOC process.

The APAAR ID is optional. Schools can use the portal's 'Validate APAAR ID' option to enter the student's ID along with consent to share it. If an APAAR ID is unavailable or the student does not wish to provide it, the appropriate option can be selected.

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure that the student's name matches the name associated with the APAAR ID where the ID is entered.

Schools Must Update OASIS And HPE Data

Before submitting the LOC, existing schools have to update their information on the OASIS and HPE portals. Newly affiliated schools must first enter their information on OASIS and then submit the required data on the HPE portal before proceeding with the LOC.

Schools will be able to finalise LOC data only after completing the HPE portal process. A confirmation number will be generated after successful submission, and schools have been advised to preserve it for future reference.

The Board has also directed schools to ensure that teacher information is updated accurately on OASIS, including the classes and subjects taught by each teacher. Names of teachers who have left the school must be removed.

What Schools Need To Check Before Finalising LOC

CBSE has advised schools to:

Verify the candidate's name, parents' or guardian's names and date of birth.

Check the subject names and codes against the prescribed Scheme of Studies.

Delete students who have transferred out of the school.

Add eligible students only after obtaining the required CBSE approval wherever applicable.

Upload or replace photographs where they are missing, unclear or incorrect.

Ensure that all eligible bonafide students are sponsored.

Confirm that students meet the required attendance and eligibility criteria.

Ensure that students are not simultaneously registered with another school education board.

Finalise the LOC and fee payment within the prescribed schedule.

CBSE has also directed principals to monitor the LOC submission process closely. From seven days before the last date, principals have been asked to obtain daily status reports from the officials responsible for submitting the LOC and paying the fees.

The Board has emphasised that schools and students must check the final data carefully. Once the data verification and correction window closes on November 4, 2026, CBSE will not entertain further requests for corrections in the candidate's personal details or subjects.