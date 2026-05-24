CBSE Assures Refunds For Incorrect Fee Deductions During Class 12 Scanned Copy Answer Book Application Process

CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Process 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for Class 12 students and parents regarding technical issues that affected the application process for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

In the notice dated May 24, 2026, the board acknowledged that technical glitches on May 21 and 22 led to incorrect fee deductions for some students while applying for scanned copies of their answer sheets.

Class XII Post-Result Process - Update for Students and Parents pic.twitter.com/6kRCzgGneq — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 24, 2026

According to CBSE, some candidates were charged more than the prescribed amount, while others were charged less due to the technical issues experienced during the online application process.

Excess Amounts To Be Refunded

The board has clarified that all students who were charged an amount higher than the prescribed fee will receive refunds automatically.

CBSE stated that the excess amount deducted will be credited back through the same payment method used during the transaction.

Students Charged Less Will Be Informed

For cases where candidates were charged less than the required amount, the board said separate communication will be sent to the concerned students regarding payment of the remaining balance, if necessary.

No Need To Submit Fresh Applications

CBSE has also reassured students that those affected by the payment-related issues will not be required to submit new applications for scanned copies of answer books.

The board stated that scanned copies of evaluated answer books will be provided in all such cases, regardless of whether excess or lower amounts were deducted during the transaction process.

"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," the notice said.