CBSE announces Term 1 Class 12 results, here's how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Term 1 results of Class 12 Board Exams, which were held in December 2021 on Saturday, March 19.

Candidates who took the Class 12 term 1 test can check their results via cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official website. On cbseresults.nic.in, you may also check the results.

Meanwhile, the CBSE stated on March 11 that the term-II board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on April 26, 2022, and will be held in a single shift beginning at 10:30 a.m. The subject-by-subject exam schedule has also been revealed.

Here's how To Check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results?

Go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in.

Click on the term 'Results'

You will be then directed to a webpage

Click on the link 'Class 12 Term 1 Result'

You will be directed to the login page of the result

Enter your submitted credentials

Click on 'Submit'

The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result will appear on the screen

Download and save it

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:25 PM IST