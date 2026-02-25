CBSE Announces CTET 2026 Paper-II Re-Test Date For Bihar Centres; Details Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a re-examination date for certain candidates of the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 after Paper-II could not be conducted at two centres in Bihar earlier this month.

According to a public notice dated February 24, 2026, the CTET Paper-II exam, originally scheduled for February 7, could not be held at Lakshya Academy in Vaishali and St. John’s Academy in Hajipur due to administrative reasons.

Fresh date for affected candidates

The Board has now scheduled the CTET Paper-II re-examination for March 1, 2026 (Sunday), exclusively for candidates who were allotted the above-mentioned centres.

CBSE clarified that only those candidates impacted by the cancellation at these two centres will be eligible to appear for the re-test. No other candidates will be allowed to sit for the examination on the revised date.

Revised admit cards to be issued

Revised admit cards will soon be made available through the candidates’ login on the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. Affected candidates have been advised to download the updated hall ticket and carefully check the details before appearing for the exam.

The Board has also made it clear that no requests for change of examination centre or date will be entertained under any circumstances. Additionally, this will be the only opportunity provided to these candidates to appear in the 21st edition of CTET.

The 21st edition of CTET was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, for both Paper-I and Paper-II across the country. Further updates, if any, will be available on the official website.