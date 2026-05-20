CBSE Accepts Technical Glitch In Class 12 Scanned Copy Answer Sheet Portal; Services To Resume By 2 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has accepted a technical glitch in its online application system used for requesting scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets. In an official circular issued on Wednesday, the Board said the portal is currently facing operational issues, but assured that services are expected to be restored by 2:00 PM today.

According to the circular, a team of technical experts has been deployed to resolve the problem on priority. The Board has requested students and other stakeholders to remain patient as the issue is being fixed.

Students asked to prioritise grievance-related requests

CBSE has also urged students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal to apply first once the system becomes functional again. The Board said these requests will be given priority to ensure the timely processing of academic concerns.

Students applying for archival purposes, however, have been advised to wait until the ongoing grievance-related applications and the re-evaluation process are completed. The Board added that all applicants will be given access to the facility in a phased manner.

Earlier clarification on ‘Minor Login Issues’

The update comes a day after CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj addressed concerns regarding reported access issues on the portal. He had stated that only a few students faced temporary login difficulties in the morning, which were resolved subsequently.

“At times, an earlier saved page opens again. Restarting the system resolves the issue,” Bhardwaj had said, adding that no further complaints were received later in the day.

He also maintained that the portal was functioning normally, even claiming he was able to submit a dummy application without any difficulty. According to him, intermittent issues could be linked to users’ internet connectivity rather than system failure.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Class 12 examination results, CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj says, "The CBSE is an institution that works in the best interest of the students, and we operate with complete transparency. We evaluate approximately 1.25 crore answer scripts;… pic.twitter.com/cTosAn5CaG — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

CBSE rules out major breakdown

Bhardwaj had further dismissed concerns that high traffic due to the re-evaluation process may have slowed the system, stating that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is managing the portal’s backend operations.

He also clarified that certain features, including CAPTCHA, were modified or removed based on feedback from students who reported visibility issues.

With the latest circular, CBSE has now officially acknowledged the disruption but reassured students that the system will be fully operational again shortly, with corrective measures already underway.

(Inputs from PTI)