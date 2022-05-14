CBSE conducts Social Science exam for Class 10 today

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Social Science Paper concluded today as questions with critical thinking were posed to the students. Teachers found the paper to be well balanced and practical based for the most part, according to reports.

There is no CBSE class 12 and ICSE class 10 examination to be conducted today.

The CBSE term 2 question paper is in the subjective format compared to term 1 which was in the MCQ form. The offline exams, which are being held after a gap of two years, are being conducted in thousands of test centres across India.



Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 02:38 PM IST