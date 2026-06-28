CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Expected Any Time Soon At cbse.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

X

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 any time soon. Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date and time, students who appeared for the second board (improvement) examination are advised to keep checking the official website, cbse.gov.in, for the latest updates.

Around 6.8 lakh students are awaiting the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their provisional scorecards online using their login credentials. CBSE is also expected to release the overall pass percentage and, if applicable, details of the top-performing students along with the results.

The second board examination was introduced under CBSE's new two-exam system for Class 10, allowing students to improve their scores after the main board examination.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Where to Check

Students will be able to check and download their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

To access the result, candidates will need their Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth (if required).

How to Download the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and other required credentials.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app after the results are declared.

Candidates should verify all the details mentioned on the provisional marksheet, including:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Grades

Qualifying status

The original marksheet and passing certificate will be issued later through the respective schools.

As of now, CBSE has not officially announced the result release date or time. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official CBSE portals for the latest updates. The board is expected to activate the result link shortly, after which candidates will be able to download their revised scorecards online.