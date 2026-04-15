CBSE 10th Result 2026: Trouble Accessing Website? Try These Easy Ways To Check Scores

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 were released today. There are several ways for students to check their results, including the Umang app, Digilocker, online, and SMS. For convenience, the detailed instructions for downloading the outcome using the UMANG app are provided below.

This year, 24,12,072 students registered for the Class 10 board exams, which took place at 8,075 locations. The tests, which covered 83 topics, were administered between February 17 and March 11. Out of all the candidates, there were nearly 10 lakh female students and 14,08,546 male students. With around 1.56 crore answer sheets being evaluated, the review process is similarly extensive.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

You must send the following in order to check results via SMS:

Format: CBSE10, School Number, Center Number, Roll Number, DOB

Text: 7738299899

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Use the DigiLocker app or website to access digital mark sheets by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or the app portal.

Step 2: Enter your phone number or Aadhar to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Issued Documents" tab.

Step 4: From the list, choose the CBSE board.

Step 5: Select the "Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026" URL.

Step 6: After downloading the mark sheet, complete the required fields.

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Installing the UMANG application.

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number.

Step 3: Look up CBSE using the search bar or by going to the Education category.

Step 4: Choose the CBSE board option.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 Result URL.

Step 6: Enter the required login information.

Step 7: Download and view your results.

Direct link to check the result via UMANG app

Direct link to check the result via Link 1

Direct link to check the result via Link 2

Direct link to check the result via Link 3

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Second term exam

Only students who took the February–March tests will be allowed to participate in the second round of the board examinations, which is provisionally scheduled to take place from May 5 to May 20. For this second exam cycle, the board has already provided comprehensive eligibility requirements.