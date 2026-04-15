CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: 99.10% Pass In Foreign Schools Despite West Asian Conflict

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, even as concerns emerged over the performance of students studying in foreign schools, particularly in US-Israel-Iran conflict-affected regions.

CBSE, which has affiliated schools in 27 countries, conducted the examinations smoothly across India and abroad. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in parts of West Asia posed challenges for some students during the examination period.

Strong Overall Performance in Foreign Schools

Despite the challenges, students from foreign schools recorded an impressive performance.

Students registered (2026): 30,745

Students appeared: 30,665

Students passed: 30,389

Pass percentage: 99.10%

This marks an improvement from 2025, when the pass percentage stood at 98.57%, indicating resilience among students despite difficult conditions.

Special consideration for West Asian Students

Acknowledging the situation, the board extended special consideration to students from West Asian countries. Despite the disruptions, CBSE ensured that its results were declared simultaneously with other students, maintaining uniformity and fairness in line with its policies.

Officials noted that while exams were conducted efficiently, external circumstances in certain regions may have affected student performance.

Access to marksheet and certificates

Foreign students will receive their digital marksheets via DigiLocker-linked email services. Printed marksheets and passing certificates will be distributed through their respective schools.

For private candidates, digital documents will be accessible through DigiLocker using Aadhaar credentials. Printed documents will be dispatched to their registered addresses, except for students under Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices, who can collect them from their examination centres.

While the overall results reflect strong academic performance, the board’s acknowledgment of external disruptions highlights the broader challenges faced by students beyond the classroom this year.