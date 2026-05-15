CBI Scans Jaipur Family After 5 Siblings Cleared NEET, Joined Govt Colleges | Image: Canva

Jaipur: The family of the three accused arrested in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case from Jaipur is likely to go under the scanner of the investigating agency, as five members of this family, including the one who has been arrested by the CBI, had secured seats in government medical colleges in 2025.

The CBI has arrested Mangilal, Dinesh, and Vikas Biwal, hailing from Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur. Mangilal and Dinesh are brothers, while Vikas is the son of Mangilal. All three have been arrested for allegedly buying paper from Yash Yadav of Gurugram and then selling it to the candidates in Sikar. Yash was also arrested with three Biwals.

As per reports, Vikas and his four siblings not only successfully cleared the exam but also secured admissions to government colleges in the same year, 2025.

Interestingly, this was informed by Dinesh himself on his Facebook account in 2025, in which he wrote that it is a matter of pride for his family that five from his family have secured seats in government medical colleges.

The reports said that all five siblings have been academically average students. They had appeared for NEET-2024, but none of them had scored high enough marks to secure admission to a government college. However, for the 2025 examination, their percentile scores were in the range of 85-98.

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The sources said that the investigating agency is likely to look into this “success story” of the family as well.

The CBI team conducted a search at Dinesh Biwal's residence in Jamwaramgarh on Thursday and recovered suspicious banking documents as well as papers related to the NEET series.

The team raided the accused's farmhouse as well and searched two luxury vehicles parked there. Several documents recovered from the vehicles and the farmhouse have been seized.