Caught On Camera: Students Jump From Building To Save Themselves  As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow Coaching Centre

Lucknow: Panic gripped Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday after a massive fire broke out at a coaching centre operating from the upper floor of a commercial building, forcing several students to jump from the structure to escape thick smoke and rapidly spreading flames.

Videos from the scene, which quickly surfaced on social media, showed chaotic moments as students attempted to get out of the building while local residents gathered below to help those trying to flee the fire.

Fire breaks out during coaching hours

The incident occurred in the Purnia area of Aliganj, where a coaching institute was reportedly functioning on the upper floor of a commercial complex.

According to preliminary information, flames erupted inside the building and spread quickly, filling the premises with dense smoke. As visibility dropped and panic set in, several students were seen climbing out of windows and jumping from parts of the building to save themselves.

Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated within minutes, leaving many occupants with little time to react.

"The smoke spread very fast. Students were screaming for help and trying to find a way out," said a local resident who witnessed the incident.

Another eyewitness, Aman, says to ANI, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside..."

Rescue operation launched

Soon after receiving information about the fire, authorities rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters immediately launched rescue and firefighting operations while police personnel worked to clear the area and facilitate emergency response efforts.

Officials said their primary focus was to evacuate anyone trapped inside the building before bringing the blaze under control.

"It is being said that 10 to 12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter the building as the fire is massive," the official said while speaking from the site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people inside at the time of the incident.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown and will be investigated once the situation is brought under control.