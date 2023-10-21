CAT Exam 2023: IIM Mumbai To Give 55% Weightage To National MBA Test

IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is situated in Powai, Mumbai. | File

The Indian Institute of Management - Mumbai (IIM-Mumbai) recently announced that it will be giving 55% weightage to the coveted Common Admission Test also known as CAT in 2023. IIM Mumbai, which was earlier known as NITIE, earned the status as 21st IIM after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The institute is set to offer MBA courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA in Sustainability Management, with the eligibility requirement mandating a student to hold an undergraduate degree with at least 50 percent marks or similar CGPA. The same is 45% for candidates coming Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) categories from a registered institute.

Applications are also accepted from candidates who have finished the requirements for their degree and are awaiting results, as well as those who are taking the qualifying exam for a bachelor's degree or an equivalent. Such candidates must present a certificate attesting to the fact that they are in their final year of study, are awaiting their final results, and have received at least 50% (45% for other categories) in marks or equivalent from the head of the institution. The selected students must turn in their marksheets and pass certificates by December 31, 2024, together with a certificate attesting to their completion of the prerequisites by June 30, 2024.

