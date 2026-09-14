CAT 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 5 PM; Apply Now At iimcat.ac.in | Official website

CAT 2026 Registration: Tomorrow is the last day to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Candidates who fit the prerequisites can apply online until September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT is the national admission exam for postgraduate, doctoral, and other management programs offered by the IIMs and several associated institutions in India. On Sunday, November 29, 2026, the CAT 2026 exam will be administered in three sessions throughout about 170 test cities.

Although CAT scores play a significant role in admissions, each IIM has its own selection process and may shortlist candidates based on a number of factors, such as academic performance and job experience.

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Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply : September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download : November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date : November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Mode : Three sessions

Expected Result : First week of January 2027

Score Validity: Till December 31, 2027

CAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible for CAT 2026:

An equal CGPA or a bachelor's degree from an authorised university with at least 50% of the attainable points.

A minimum CGPA of 45% is required for candidates who are SC, ST, or PwBD.

Additionally qualified are candidates that possess the required percentage of professional certifications, such as a CA, CS, CMA (ICWA), or FIAI.

Final-year undergraduate students and candidates awaiting their final results may also apply, subject to the conditions specified by the individual IIMs.

If a university does not have a CGPA-to-percentage conversion process, the percentage will be calculated by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the greatest possible CGPA and multiplying the result by 100.

Candidates should understand that meeting the minimal eligibility standards does not guarantee admission because different IIMs

CAT 2026 Registration: Registration Fee

The application fee is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

The registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid category certificates during the application process.

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply For CAT 2026

To complete the application procedure, candidates may take the following actions:

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Provide a functional email address and mobile number when registering.

Step 3: Enter your personal, academic, and other relevant data.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documentation and category certifications, if applicable.

Step 5: Select five test cities.

Step 6: Pay the required registration fee.

Step 7: Review all the information carefully and submit the application.

Step 8: For later use, save the confirmation page to your computer.

After registration closes, candidates will be sent to one of their chosen cities based on availability. If none of the selected cities are available, a neighbouring city might be assigned.

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CAT 2026 Registration: Reservation Policy And Certificate Guidelines

Reservations at the IIMs will be provided as per Government of India norms:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

NC-OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwBD: 5%

NC-OBC certificates must be awarded on or after April 1, 2026, whereas EWS certifications should be valid for the 2026–2027 fiscal year and based on the 2025–2026 fiscal year evaluation.

The CAT 2026 Information Bulletin states that candidates may submit the necessary undertaking along with the older certificate and proof of application if they applied for a new NC-OBC or EWS certificate after April 1, 2026, but did not receive it before the registration deadline.

When enrolling, candidates should carefully choose their category because once the application is submitted, it cannot be altered.