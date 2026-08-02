CAT 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Exam Scheduled For November 29

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 tomorrow, August 3, at 10:00 AM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, until September 15, 2026, 5:00 PM.

CAT is the national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate, doctoral and other management programmes offered by the IIMs and several participating institutions across India. The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) in three sessions across approximately 170 test cities.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

While CAT scores play a crucial role in admissions, each IIM follows its own selection process and may also consider factors such as academic performance, work experience and other criteria while shortlisting candidates.

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply: September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download: November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Mode: Three sessions

Expected Result: First week of January 2027

Score Validity: Till December 31, 2027

CAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CAT 2026 must meet the following eligibility conditions:

Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

SC, ST and PwBD candidates require a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, CS, CMA (ICWA) or FIAI with the required percentage are also eligible.

Final-year undergraduate students and candidates awaiting their final results may also apply, subject to the conditions specified by the respective IIMs.

If a university does not provide a CGPA-to-percentage conversion formula, the percentage will be calculated by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying it by 100.

Candidates should note that meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee admission, as individual IIMs may prescribe additional academic and selection requirements.

CAT 2026 Registration: Registration Fee

The application fee is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

The registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid category certificates during the application process.

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply For CAT 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2:Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in personal, academic and other required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and category certificates, if applicable.

Step 5: Select five preferred test cities.

Step 6: Pay the applicable registration fee.

Step 7: Review all details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

After registration closes, candidates will be allotted one of their preferred cities based on availability. If none of the selected cities are available, a nearby city may be allotted.

CAT 2026 Registration: Reservation Policy And Certificate Guidelines

Reservations at the IIMs will be provided as per Government of India norms:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

NC-OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwBD: 5%

NC-OBC certificates must be issued on or after April 1, 2026, while EWS certificates should be valid for the 2026–27 financial year and based on the 2025–26 financial year assessment.

Candidates who have applied for a fresh NC-OBC or EWS certificate after April 1, 2026, but have not received it before the registration deadline, may submit the prescribed undertaking along with the older certificate and proof of application, as mentioned in the CAT 2026 Information Bulletin.

Applicants should carefully choose their category during registration, as no changes will be permitted after the application form is submitted.

