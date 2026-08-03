CAT 2026 Registration Begins For IIM Admissions At iimcat.ac.in; Check Application Deadline, Eligibility Criteria, Fee & Exam Schedule

CAT 2026 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration procedure has started at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at iimcat.ac.in, the official CAT website, until September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

The national entrance exam for postgraduate, doctorate, and other management programs provided by the IIMs and a number of affiliated institutions around India is called CAT. The CAT 2026 exam will take place in three sessions over roughly 170 test cities on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Even though CAT scores are a major element in admissions, each IIM has its own selection procedure and may shortlist applicants based on a variety of criteria, including work experience and academic achievement.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply: September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download: November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Mode: Three sessions

Expected Result: First week of January 2027

Score Validity: Till December 31, 2027

CAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible for CAT 2026, candidates must fulfil the following requirements:

A bachelor's degree from an accredited university with at least 50% of the possible points or an equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who are SC, ST, or PwBD must have a minimum CGPA of 45%.

Candidates having the necessary percentage of professional credentials, such as a CA, CS, CMA (ICWA), or FIAI, are also qualified.

Subject to the requirements set forth by the relevant IIMs, candidates awaiting their final results and final-year undergraduate students may also apply.

The percentage will be determined by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the highest achievable CGPA and multiplying the result by 100 if a university does not offer a CGPA-to-percentage conversion procedure.

Candidates should be aware that admission is not guaranteed by fulfilling the minimum eligibility requirements, as individual IIMs

CAT 2026 Registration: Registration Fee

The application fee is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

The registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates claiming reservation must upload valid category certificates during the application process.

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply For CAT 2026

Candidates might follow these steps to finish the application process:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.

Step 3: Enter your academic, personal, and other necessary information.

Step 4: If applicable, upload the required paperwork and category certifications.

Step 5: Choose five test cities of your choice.

Step 6: Make the necessary registration payment.

Step 7: Carefully go over every detail and send in the application.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

Candidates will be assigned one of their selected cities based on availability once registration closes. A nearby city may be assigned if none of the chosen cities are available.

Direct link to apply

CAT 2026 Registration: Reservation Policy And Certificate Guidelines

Reservations at the IIMs will be provided as per Government of India norms:

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

NC-OBC: 27%

EWS: Up to 10%

PwBD: 5%

While EWS certifications should be valid for the 2026–2027 fiscal year and based on the 2025–2026 fiscal year assessment, NC-OBC certificates must be issued on or after April 1, 2026.

According to the CAT 2026 Information Bulletin, candidates who filed for a new NC-OBC or EWS certificate after April 1, 2026, but did not get it before the registration deadline, may submit the required undertaking with the older certificate and proof of application.

Candidates should carefully select their category while registering because after the application is completed, it cannot be changed.