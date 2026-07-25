CAT 2026 Notification OUT: Registration To Begin August 3 At iimcat.ac.in, Exam On November 29; Check Details Here

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on August 3. The entrance examination, which is held for admission to management programmes at IIMs and several other participating institutions, will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions.

Candidates planning to appear for the examination are advised to check the eligibility requirements and keep the required documents ready before filling out the application form.

CAT scores are used in the admission process for various postgraduate, doctoral and other management programmes offered by participating IIMs. However, candidates should note that each IIM follows its own admission policy and may consider factors such as academic performance, work experience and other parameters in addition to CAT scores.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the eligibility criteria

CAT 2026: Important Dates

Registration Begins: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Registration Deadline: September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Admit Card Download: November 4 to November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Sessions: Three sessions

Expected Result: First week of January 2027

CAT 2026 Score Validity: Until December 31, 2027

Test Cities: Approximately 170 cities

CAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the prescribed academic qualifications to apply for CAT 2026. The eligibility requirements are:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university or educational institution.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories must have secured at least 45% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have completed a professional degree such as CA, CS, ICWA (CMA) or FIAI with the required percentage can also apply.

Students appearing for the final year of their bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification can apply.

Candidates who have completed all degree requirements but are awaiting results can also register, subject to the conditions specified by the IIM concerned.

The percentage calculation will follow the conversion procedure prescribed by the candidate's university or institution. Where no CGPA-to-percentage conversion method is available, the equivalence will be calculated by dividing the CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying it by 100.

Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting for admission. Individual IIMs may prescribe additional academic cut-offs and selection criteria.

CAT 2026 Registration: Fee Details

Candidates have to pay the registration fee while submitting the CAT 2026 application form. The fee structure is:

SC, ST and PwBD candidates: ₹1,350

All other candidates: ₹2,700

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories must upload the relevant certificates during registration.

Note: The fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by providing the required personal and contact details.

Step 3: Use a valid and unique email ID and mobile phone number that can be maintained throughout the admission process.

Step 4: Fill in the academic and other details required in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, including category certificates wherever applicable.

Step 6: Select five preferred test cities from the available options.

Step 7: Pay the applicable CAT 2026 registration fee.

Step 8: Review all the information carefully before submitting the application form.

Step 9: Submit the form and save a copy of the completed application and payment confirmation for future reference.

After registration closes, candidates will be allotted one of their five preferred cities, subject to availability. In case none of the selected cities can be allotted, the candidate may be assigned a nearby test city.

CAT 2026 Reservation And Category Certificate Rules

Seats at the IIMs are reserved as per applicable government regulations. The reservation includes 15% for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates, 27% for NC-OBC candidates, up to 10% for EWS candidates and 5% for PwBD candidates.

Candidates applying under the NC-OBC category must have certificates issued on or after April 1, 2026. EWS candidates must submit a certificate valid for the 2026-27 financial year and specifically assessed for the financial year 2025-26.

Candidates who have applied for a new NC-OBC or EWS certificate on or after April 1, 2026, but have not received it by the registration deadline, may submit the required undertaking along with their older certificate and proof of application for the new certificate, as specified in the CAT 2026 information bulletin.

Candidates should be particularly careful while selecting their category during registration, as no change in category will be permitted after the application is submitted.

What's next?

The CAT 2026 score is an important component of the admission process for management programmes at the IIMs. However, each institute independently decides its eligibility criteria and selection process.

Depending on the IIM, the admission process may also consider previous academic performance, relevant work experience and other factors while shortlisting candidates.

The CAT 2026 score can also be used by participating non-IIM institutions that have registered to accept CAT scores. However, the IIMs have no role in the admission or selection process of these non-IIM institutions.

Candidates are advised to read the admission policies of the individual IIMs and the specific programmes they wish to apply for before making their choices.