CAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Edit Facility Closes On October 6 |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will open the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on October 5 at 10 am. Candidates who completed their registration and paid the application fee will be able to make changes to selected details in their submitted forms through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The correction facility will remain available until 5 pm on October 6, 2026. IIM Indore has clarified that the deadline will not be extended further. Candidates eligible to use the facility are advised to review their application details and complete any necessary corrections within the stipulated period.

CAT 2026 Application Correction Window: What Can Candidates Edit?

The correction facility will allow candidates to modify only specified details in their submitted application forms. The permitted changes include:

Photograph

Signature

Test city preferences

Candidates should ensure that the revised photograph and signature meet the prescribed requirements. They should also review their test city preferences carefully before submitting the corrected form.

CAT 2026 Application Correction: How To Edit The Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections to their CAT 2026 application forms:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Registered Candidate Login option.

Step 3: Enter the CAT 2026 user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Open the submitted application form from the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Select the option to edit the application form.

Step 6: Make the permitted changes to the photograph, signature or test city preferences.

Step 7: Review all the modifications carefully.

Step 8: Accept the declaration and submit the corrected application form.

Step 9: Download and save the updated application confirmation for future reference, if available.

Candidates are advised to verify the revised details before submitting the form, as the correction facility will close at 5 pm on October 6.

CAT 2026 Registration And Exam Dates

The CAT 2026 registration process began on August 3 at 10 am. The application deadline was subsequently extended, with registrations closing on September 22, 2026. Only candidates who completed the registration process and paid the application fee within the prescribed period will be eligible to access the correction window.

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

Morning Session: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Afternoon Session: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Evening Session: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2026. Candidates should visit the official CAT website for the latest updates regarding the examination and admission process.