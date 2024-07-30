CAT 2024 Website Link Activated At iimcat.ac.in, Check Details

CAT 2023 Exam: Slot 3 More Difficult Than First & Second | Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched the official website for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The exam will take place on November 24, and candidates can access the information brochure, exam schedule, and eligibility criteria on the website – iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2024 exam will be conducted in test centers spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will have the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference. However, the list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

The registration process for CAT 2024 will begin at 10 am on August 1 and conclude at 3 pm on September 13. The exam pattern will consist of three sections, each allotted 40 minutes. The sections include Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

The CAT exam is a gateway for candidates seeking admission to prestigious IIMs and other top business schools in India. Last year, 91 non-IIM institutions also used CAT scores for admission. The registration fee for CAT 2024 is Rs 2,500 for the general category and Rs 1,250 for SC, ST, and PwD categories. IIM Calcutta is administering CAT 2024, and candidates can register starting August 1.