CAT 2024 Registration Opens Today! Check Eligibility Criteria & More

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is all set to begin the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today, August 1. Candidates can fill up the CAT 2024 registration form through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates should fill out the CAT 2024 application form by September 13.

As per the schedule, the CAT 2024 exam will be held on November 24. The exam will be conducted in three shifts: the first shift from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The institute will issue the CAT 2024 admit card on November 4.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for CAT 2024 given below.

- Bachelor's degree with a minimum CGPA of 50% (45% for SC, ST, and PwD, DA categories)

- 3-year programme from a recognised university (regular, distance, or online modes)

- Final-year students and those awaiting degree results are also eligible

- Professional degrees like CA, CS, ICWA, or FCAI are also accepted

Application Fees:

- General and EWS categories: Rs 2,500

- SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs 1,250

CAT is a national-level entrance exam in India, conducted for admission to various postgraduate management programmes, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). The exam is conducted annually by one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on a rotational basis.