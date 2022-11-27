CAT 2022: Slot 1 exam begins, check last-minute guidelines here

Maharashtra: Detailed timetable of MHT CET out? Here's what Common Entrance Cell has to say | Pixabay

The first slot of the Common Admission Test(CAT) 2022 has commenced. For those who have been allotted the first slot, CAT will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am The students have been asked to resort to their exam centres by 6:30 am. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 8:15 am.



Candidates must carry their admit card printouts and Photo ID proof. On the Admit Card, affix the same photograph which was uploaded during the application process before handing it over for verification at the Test Centre. You will be required to sign the admit card in front of the invigilator, do not sign it beforehand. Students must avoid wearing jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), thick-soled shoes, or garments with large buttons inside the exam centre.

CAT will be held across 156 cities today, November 27. Candidates are to appear for the exam in three slots: forenoon(8:30 am to 10:30 am), afternoon(12:30 pm to 2:30 pm), and evening(4:30 pm to 6:30 pm).



Students will be given 120 minutes to complete the CAT. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark is to be deducted for each anomaly.