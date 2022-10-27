CAT 2022: Admit card released on iimcat.ac.in; learn to download

IStock Images

The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card has been released on October 27. The CAT 2022 admit card is available for download on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT scores are used for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management courses offered by management institutes in India. CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held online at particular exam centres across India on November 27.

Here's how to download CAT 2022 admit card:

1. Open the official website -- iimcat.ac.in.

2. Select the CAT 2022 admit card link.

3. Key in the required login credentials and click on Submit.

4. Download the CAT 2022 admit card and get a hard copy for future use.

CAT 2022 question paper will consist of three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. 40 minutes will be allotted to solve every section. The candidates will not be able to change to another section while solving one.