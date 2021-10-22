CAT 2021: Official mock test, admit card to be released in last week of October on official website iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2021 official mock test will be released by the IIndian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) in the last week of October on the CAT official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2021 exam admit card will be released on October 27 by IIM Ahmedabad. It will be uploaded on the CAT official website at 5 pm. Those candidates who have successfully completed the registration and have applied for CAT 2021 exam by paying the requisite registration fee can only down the Admit card from October 27 till the exam date.

The exam is to be conducted on November 28 which will be held in three slots of two hours each. The exam will be conducted in 158 test cities and more than 400 exam centres across the country. Applicants can choose any six preferred test cities out of 158 cities.

The CAT exam 2021 registration number has geared up to 2.31 lakhs from 2.28 lakhs last year.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:05 PM IST