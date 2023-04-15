CAPF 2023 update: MHA approves conducting of SSC GD exam in 13 languages

MHA approves conduct of SSC GD exam in 13 regional languages | Representational image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (HMO) has taken a decision to conduct Constable (GD) CAPF exam in 13 regional languages from January 1, 2024 onwards. This news came as a big relief for the SSC GD aspirants across the country.

The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani along with Hindi and English languages.

Home Minister's office (HMO) tweets, "In a historic decision, MHA decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages also. It will give an impetus to participation of local youth in CAPFs."

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

PIB release reads, "States/UT governments are expected to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country."

Earlier, the SSC Constable GD exam was conducted in English and Hindi only across the country.

With this decision to include 13 regional languages, the local candidates will be able participate in the examination in their mother tongue.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).