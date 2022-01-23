Candidates set their eyes on MICA, the institution says upcoming exams a holistic evaluation

MICAT 2022, one of the most unique MBA entrance exams which involve both objective and subjective questions, is all set to be conducted on January 29th across 48 cities in India. The exam which is administered by the Mudra Institute of Communications in Ahmedabad for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Communications includes sections such as Descriptive Language, Psychometric, and Aptitude apart from the common ones of Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability, and Convergent/Divergent Thinking. General Knowledge also constitutes a significant part of the exams. While Psychometric aims to test the candidate based on their personality and behavioural traits, Descriptive analyses candidates’ creativity, the flow of thoughts, and efficiency in expressing their point of view. "What interests me the most about MICAT is the fact that it is different from other exams. Apart from my usual preparation for MBA exams, I am also focusing on the Descriptive part by looking at different pictures and making a story out of it which helps me analyze my personality," said Yatharth Badala, a candidate appearing for MICAT. "Since GK is also an essential part of the exams, I am reading up on current affairs and everything that's happening around the globe. I feel like MICAT helps me have a reflection of sorts as you are not just preparing yourself for exams but testing your cognitive skills at the same time which is beneficial," he added. Apart from the scores that candidates get by giving their MICAT, which has a weightage of 30%, they should have also appeared for any of the other MBA exams such as CAT/XAT/GMAT to gain a significant share as it constitutes 20%. Group Exercise and Personal Interview make up 20 and 30% of the weightage respectively. For those who qualify Section A based on the CAT/XAT/GMAT performance, their performance in Section B of MICAT will be assessed. Further candidates who qualify for Section B will have their performance in Section C assessed, with candidates clearing sections A, B, and C being called for GE/PI at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. For some candidates, sticking to the basics is still important. "I think Quantitative ability and Convergent/Divergent thinking proves to be difficult to me even after so many exams so I am trying to improve on those skills but at the same time I am interested to see how sections such as Psychometric and Descriptive challenge me as it's a new experience for me," said Anshita, another MICAT candidate from Mumbai MICA is also a gateway to candidates who want to explore the world of marketing. "For me, MICA is my first choice as I believe I am a very creative person and the institution will help me reach my full potential. I am interested in the marketing segment of business, and MICA is one of the top colleges in India for the same, it will help me grow substantially by providing me adequate ecosystem," said Suraj Rawat, a candidate from Gwalior. According to Prof. Ruchi Tiwari, Chair of Admissions at MICA, MICAT is designed to check different abilities of a candidate that's not limited to Management. "MICAT is a holistic evaluation tool which comprises of a battery of tests each aimed to check for different faculties of the candidate. The test is in sync with MICAs ideology and so it tests creative and analytical abilities along with managerial aptitude," Prof. Tiwari told Free Press Journal. "We are happy that our process has been merit driven with little or no subjective criterion like gender, stream of education, etc. and so our system is prepared to handle the shocks from external conditions," She added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:09 PM IST