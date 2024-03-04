Candidates Raise Concerns Over CUET UG 2024 Application Process As Many Universities, Including Delhi University, Missing

Representative Image

National Testing Agency (NTA) Commences CUET 2024 Application Process; Candidates Express Concerns Over Missing Universities

The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024, initiated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 27, has raised eyebrows among candidates. Despite the deadline set for March 26, applicants have encountered issues while selecting universities for CUET Undergraduate (UG) exams, notably finding numerous institutions, including Delhi University, absent from the list.

NTA CUET UG applications require candidates to furnish personal and educational details, followed by selecting the universities they wish to apply to through the Common University Entrance Test. However, upon reviewing the drop-down menu on the official website, many universities were notably absent. Frustrated students have taken to social media platforms, tagging NTA to voice their concerns.

One tweet stated, "@NTA_Exams, cuet ug 2024. Many central universities including DU are missing from your drop-down list."

Another student expressed, "Sir, please improve the NTA CUET UG website as many universities and their programs are not visible."

Additionally, a CUET UG aspirant shared a screenshot and tweeted, "Sir, I cannot see a college like Delhi University and any other. Please help."

In addition to the incomplete list of colleges and universities, candidates have also highlighted issues with the application form's clarity. Allegedly, the form contains a column for Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), about which candidates are unfamiliar. Parents have stated that while students may be aware of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR), no guidelines regarding ABC have been provided. Moreover, the identification details section lacks a drop-down option, rendering students unable to select their identification number.

The absence of reputed institutions like Delhi University from the CUET UG 2024 form is a significant concern, given DU's prominence as one of the most sought-after universities in the country. The university's website emphasizes that all candidates seeking enrollment in UG courses for the academic year 2024-25 must register for CUET UG 2024.