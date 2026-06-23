‘Candidate Left Home Late, Took Longer Route’: Bengaluru Traffic Police Refutes Blame On Congress Rally For NEET Candidate Missing Exam Entry Deadline

Bengaluru, June 23: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has clarified that traffic congestion was not the reason a NEET 2026 candidate failed to reach an examination centre before the prescribed entry deadline on June 21. The clarification comes after allegations circulated on social media suggesting that traffic restrictions linked to a public event had delayed the student's journey.

CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cutoff time. Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated movement wherever required. The delay was primarily… pic.twitter.com/1bxQ7jgiKM — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) June 23, 2026

In a detailed fact-check shared on X, the traffic police said an examination of CCTV footage, route analysis and interactions with the candidate and parents showed that the candidate arrived at the centre after the cutoff time due to a late start from home and the choice of a longer travel route.

CCTV footage used to verify timeline

According to the police, the candidate left home in R.T. Nagar at 12:57 pm on the day of the examination. The prescribed cutoff time for entry into the examination centre was 1:30 pm.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed that the candidate reached the examination centre area at 1:33 pm, three minutes after the deadline had passed.

The police said the timeline was established through CCTV analysis conducted across the route taken by the student.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students are seen crying after arriving late at the NEET examination centre pic.twitter.com/TYug1N9lep — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Longer route added to delay

Officials noted that the candidate began the journey only 33 minutes before the examination centre's entry deadline.

A route assessment carried out by the police found that a shorter route was available and could have reduced travel time. However, the candidate travelled through a comparatively longer route.

"Route analysis indicates that the candidate travelled through a longer route despite the availability of a shorter route which could have enabled quicker travel," the police said in its statement.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Students arriving late at the NEET examination centre are trying to enter through the gate pic.twitter.com/paF67NdSoV — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Traffic conditions were normal, say Police

Addressing claims that a public event in the city caused traffic disruptions, Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that traffic conditions remained largely normal on the day.

The department said there was no significant congestion linked to the event that could have prevented the candidate from reaching the centre on time.

Officials added that traffic personnel deployed along the route were actively assisting movement wherever necessary.

"Traffic Police personnel deployed on the route were seen facilitating the candidate's movement wherever required," the statement noted.

Police reject link between public event and delay

Based on the findings, the police concluded that there was no evidence to support the claim that traffic restrictions or congestion caused by the public event led to the candidate missing the entry deadline.

The department said the delay was primarily attributable to two factors, the candidate's departure from home only 33 minutes before the cutoff time and the decision to take a longer route to the examination centre.

"The available evidence does not indicate that traffic congestion caused by the public event led to the delay," the Bengaluru Traffic Police said.

Commitment to transparency

The clarification was issued after the department reviewed CCTV footage and spoke with the candidate and family members to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the police said the findings were based on verifiable evidence and route analysis.