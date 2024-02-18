Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria

File Pic

As of February 15, 2024, significant changes have been made to Canada's post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program, offering increased opportunities for international students. Under the revised regulations, even students completing master’s degree programs in less than two years are now eligible for a 3-year PGWP, provided they fulfill all other criteria.

Exclusion of Curriculum Licensing Agreement Programs

According to Economic Times report, starting September 1, 2024, students enrolled in curriculum licensing agreement programs will no longer qualify for a PGWP. This change aims to refine the program's scope while ensuring its effectiveness in meeting the needs of international students.

Moreover, special measures introduced for distance learning and PGWP validity have been extended until August 31, 2024. These measures serve to accommodate students amid the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic, offering them increased flexibility in navigating their post-graduation plans.

Understanding PGWP Eligibility

While graduation from a designated learning institution (DLI) is a prerequisite for PGWP eligibility, it does not automatically confer eligibility. Prospective applicants must verify if their institution and program are on the DLI list to ensure eligibility.

Graduates of programs lasting at least two years at PGWP-eligible designated learning institutions are entitled to a 3-year PGWP. This provision extends to graduates of master’s degree programs lasting less than 2 years, significantly enhancing their prospects in the Canadian job market, as reported by Economic Times.

Application Process

Applicants can now apply for a PGWP from abroad if they leave Canada after completing their education. However, there is a 180-day window within which the application must be submitted from the program's completion date, ensuring a streamlined process for eligible candidates.

