 Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCanada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program undergoes significant changes, offering increased opportunities for international students.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
File Pic

As of February 15, 2024, significant changes have been made to Canada's post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program, offering increased opportunities for international students. Under the revised regulations, even students completing master’s degree programs in less than two years are now eligible for a 3-year PGWP, provided they fulfill all other criteria.

Exclusion of Curriculum Licensing Agreement Programs

According to Economic Times report, starting September 1, 2024, students enrolled in curriculum licensing agreement programs will no longer qualify for a PGWP. This change aims to refine the program's scope while ensuring its effectiveness in meeting the needs of international students.

Moreover, special measures introduced for distance learning and PGWP validity have been extended until August 31, 2024. These measures serve to accommodate students amid the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic, offering them increased flexibility in navigating their post-graduation plans.

Read Also
Charities Under Pressure As International Students Struggle With Affordability In Canada: Report
article-image

Understanding PGWP Eligibility

While graduation from a designated learning institution (DLI) is a prerequisite for PGWP eligibility, it does not automatically confer eligibility. Prospective applicants must verify if their institution and program are on the DLI list to ensure eligibility.

Graduates of programs lasting at least two years at PGWP-eligible designated learning institutions are entitled to a 3-year PGWP. This provision extends to graduates of master’s degree programs lasting less than 2 years, significantly enhancing their prospects in the Canadian job market, as reported by Economic Times.

Read Also
Indian Students Favor EU Over Canada In upGrad's Study Abroad Trends Report 3.0
article-image

Application Process

Applicants can now apply for a PGWP from abroad if they leave Canada after completing their education. However, there is a 180-day window within which the application must be submitted from the program's completion date, ensuring a streamlined process for eligible candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria

Canada's Post-Graduation Work Permit Program: New Changes and Eligibility Criteria

IIT Hyderabad Opens Applications for SURE Internships

IIT Hyderabad Opens Applications for SURE Internships

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2024: Faculty Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor, and More

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2024: Faculty Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor, and More

KCET 2024 Registration: Deadline, Important Dates, and Application Process

KCET 2024 Registration: Deadline, Important Dates, and Application Process

International Conference Explores Skill Development And Industry Collaboration In North East

International Conference Explores Skill Development And Industry Collaboration In North East