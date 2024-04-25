Canada: Fleming College Cancels 29 Programmes In Wake Of International Students Cap

Fleming College | Website

Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont., has decided to suspend more than 25 programmes starting in fall 2024. The decision comes in the wake of financial strains caused by a federal cap on international students and other funding gaps.

College statement

The college's Board of Governors approved the changes on Tuesday, with Fleming College President Maureen Adamson highlighting the difficult but necessary nature of the decisions. "As a result of the recent federal cap on international students and the elimination of educational private partnerships, we've had to make evidence-based choices regarding programme continuation and suspensions," Adamson stated.

Adamson claims that the college's operations have been severely impacted by the reduction in budget that resulted from these factors. She emphasised the need for swift action to stabilise the institution and prepare for the future.

Adamson also pointed out that labour market demand, regional needs, and demographics played a role in the programming decisions. However, she assured that current students enrolled in the affected programmes will not be impacted. The college is committed to enabling them to complete their programmes.

Fleming College has been vocal about the difficulties caused by the federal government's two-year cap on international student visas. Fleming College has campuses and centres in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg, and Haliburton.

According to the local media, nearly 30 percent of its students come from outside of Canada. The situation is made worse by the provinces' recent announcement of quotas for foreign students. International student enrollment will decline by 28% nationally, with Ontario anticipating a 41% drop in student permits from 2023.

Programmes cancelled

A wide range of subjects are covered by the suspended programmes, such as technology, business, and environmental studies. Adamson did, however, stress that Fleming College is still dedicated to offering high-quality instruction in line with the demands of the local and regional labour markets.

"While some programmes are being suspended, Fleming continues to offer nearly 100 programmes," Adamson affirmed, underscoring the college's dedication to meeting the educational needs of the community.