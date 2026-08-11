Cambridge June 2026 Results OUT: 40,000+ Indian Entries Recorded, AS & A-Level Entries Rise 15%

Cambridge June 2026 Results OUT: Cambridge International Education has started releasing the results of its June 2026 examination series, with more than 40,000 entries recorded from India. The figure marks an 11% increase from the June 2025 exam series, while entries for Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications in India rose by 15%.

Globally, nearly 368,000 students from 3,492 schools are receiving their Cambridge International AS & A Level results in the June 2026 series. Overall global entries for the qualifications increased by 5% compared with last year.

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry among top choices

The subject choices among Indian students continue to show a strong preference for science, technology and business-related disciplines.

At the Cambridge International AS & A Level stage, the most popular subjects in India are:

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Economics

Business

At the Cambridge IGCSE level, First Language English remains the most popular subject in India. It is followed by Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

The combination reflects the continued interest among Indian students in STEM-related high education as well as fields such as economics, business and global commerce.

Exam details

The examination board conducts three exam series each year. The March examination series is the largest in India and is scheduled around the country's academic calendar.

Vinay Sharma, Senior Vice President for International Education, South Asia, Cambridge, said the results reflect the growing importance Indian students place on subject knowledge, adaptability and skills that can support future careers.

He also pointed to continued growth in Cambridge qualifications in India, including a 12% increase in Cambridge International AS & A Level entries and a 7% rise in overall entries in the March 2026 examination series.

A Levels continue to be a route to UK universities

98% of Cambridge International A Level students who applied to UK universities in the 2025 cycle obtained at least one offer, according to recent UCAS application data that Cambridge quoted.

Universities all over the world also accept the qualification. Approximately one in eight overseas students enrolling in UK universities are Cambridge students.

According to Kevin Ebenezer, Director of University Pathways and Progression at Cambridge, the credentials are intended to prepare students for both university entry and the demands of higher education.

Cambridge IGCSE, O Level results on August 18

While AS & A Level results are being released now, students who appeared for the Cambridge IGCSE and O Level examinations will have to wait a little longer.

Cambridge International Education said results for more than 315,000 students across 4,949 schools worldwide will be released on August 18, 2026.