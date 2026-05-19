Cambridge International March 2026 Results Declared At myresults.cie.org.uk; AS & A Level Entries Rise 12% Across India

Cambridge International March 2026 Results: Cambridge International Education has declared its March 2026 examination, particularly at the senior secondary level. Results declared on Tuesday showed an overall 7 per cent increase in entries compared to last year.

The March series exam was conducted from March 2 to March 5, 2026 and March 9 to March 12, 2026. This year, a total of 447 schools across India participated in the March examination series.

Cambridge International March 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official Cambridge results website.

Step 2: Enter your Username and Password

Step 3: These login credentials are provided by your school/exam centre.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: Your Cambridge result/statement of results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download or save the result for future reference.

Cambridge International March 2026 Results: Strong rise in senior secondary entries

The biggest jump was recorded in Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications, which saw a 12 per cent rise in entries compared to the previous year. Within this, Cambridge International AS Level alone recorded a 16 per cent increase, the highest growth among all qualifications in the March 2026 series. Meanwhile, A Level entries grew by 8 per cent.

Subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry remained the most preferred choices among students at both IGCSE and AS & A Level stages. According to Cambridge, this trend reflects increasing student interest in fields linked to engineering, technology, finance and global commerce.

Cambridge IGCSE entries also registered steady growth of 6 per cent this year. Alongside core science and mathematics subjects, schools also reported interest in subjects like Global Perspectives, Environmental Studies and Business Studies.

Cambridge International March 2026 Results: Why the march series matters

Cambridge International Education said the March exam cycle continues to gain popularity because it fits well with India’s academic structure.

Key Highlights Of Cambridge March 2026 Results

Overall entries increased by 7% compared to 2025

447 schools in India participated in the March series

Cambridge IGCSE entries grew by 6%

Cambridge International AS & A Level entries rose by 12%

AS Level recorded the highest growth at 16%

A Level entries increased by 8%

Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry remained the top subjects

New Cambridge Checkpoint March series introduced this year

Cambridge International March 2026 Results: Cambridge on growing demand in India

Commenting on the trend, Vinay Sharma said the sharp rise in senior secondary entries shows that students and parents increasingly view Cambridge qualifications as a strong pathway to higher education opportunities in India and abroad.

He added that the flexibility offered by Cambridge allows students to shape their own academic combinations while ensuring global recognition from universities.

Cambridge also noted that demand for international education is now expanding beyond secondary grades. To support this, the board introduced a new March series for Cambridge Checkpoint assessments this year for primary and lower secondary learners. The move is aimed at helping schools align assessments more closely with the Indian school calendar and support smoother progression into Cambridge IGCSE programmes.