 Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in; Here’s How To Check Scores Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCalicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in; Here’s How To Check Scores Online

Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in; Here’s How To Check Scores Online

Calicut University has announced Result 2026 for BCom, BBA, MA and other courses. Students who appeared for supplementary and improvement exams can check their scores online at results.uoc.ac.in.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Calicut University Result 2026: Calicut University Result 2026 has been announced by the University of Calicut. The B.Com., M.A., and other course results have been released. Those who took the test can view the results at results.uoc.ac.in on Calicut University's official website.

Calicut University Result 2026: Examinations for Which Results Have Been Declared

Third Semester Results

BCom Professional Supplementary/Improvement Examination

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Tops Global List As World's Most Affordable City For International Students
Delhi Tops Global List As World's Most Affordable City For International Students
Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in; Here’s How To Check Scores Online
Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in; Here’s How To Check Scores Online
Silver Plunges 10% To ₹2,42,000 Per Kg, Gold Falls 1.5% To ₹1,50,736 Per 10g On MCX Amid Strong Dollar & Global Selloff
Silver Plunges 10% To ₹2,42,000 Per Kg, Gold Falls 1.5% To ₹1,50,736 Per 10g On MCX Amid Strong Dollar & Global Selloff
Apple Set To Open First Retail Store In Hyderabad, Begins Hiring For Multiple Roles
Apple Set To Open First Retail Store In Hyderabad, Begins Hiring For Multiple Roles

BCom Supplementary/Improvement Examination

BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examination

BCom Honours Supplementary/Improvement Examination

Second Semester Results

M.A. Sanskrit Language and Literature (Distance Mode)

M.A. Sanskrit Sahya (Special) (Distance Mode)

SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 (2019 Admission)

SDE (CDOE) Results

Third Semester CBCSS B.Com Supplementary/Improvement Examination

Third Semester CBCSS B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination

November 2025 Session (Admissions 2020 to 2023)

Calicut University Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To check the results candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to results.uoc.ac.in, Calicut University's official website.

Step 2: A drop-down window will open when you click on the students link.

Step 3: Click the exam link now, followed by the result link.

Step 4: To view the outcome, click on the desired course.

Step 5: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 6: Your outcome will be shown.

Step 7: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 8: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

Candidates can visit Calicut University's official website for additional relevant information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Tops Global List As World's Most Affordable City For International Students
Delhi Tops Global List As World's Most Affordable City For International Students
Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in;...
Calicut University Result 2026 Declared For BCom, MA And Other Courses At results.uoc.ac.in;...
KMAT Kerala 2026: Registration Ends Today At 4 PM; Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in
KMAT Kerala 2026: Registration Ends Today At 4 PM; Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in
PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Schools To Download Hall Tickets For Regular Students &...
PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Schools To Download Hall Tickets For Regular Students &...
CLAT UG Third Allotment 2026 Postponed; Allahabad HC Orders Revision of Merit List, Check Details...
CLAT UG Third Allotment 2026 Postponed; Allahabad HC Orders Revision of Merit List, Check Details...