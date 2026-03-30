CAIIB 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iibf.org.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

CAIIB 2026: The CAIIB 2026 Registration will close tomorrow, March 31, 2026, at iibf.org.in, the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance's (IIBF) official website.

After passing the JAIIB test, banking professionals can register online for the May–June 2026 cycle of the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) exam.

Direct link to apply

CAIIB 2026: Important Dates

Registration start date: March 4, 2026

Last date (without late fee): March 10, 2026

Last date (with Rs 100 late fee): March 17, 2026

Last date (with Rs 200 late fee): March 31, 2026 (Extended)

CAIIB 2026: Eligibility criteria

Must be a member of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF)

Must have passed the JAIIB exam

Membership subscription should be active

Open only to qualified banking professionals

CAIIB 2026: Application Fees

First attempt: Rs 5,000 + GST

Second to fifth attempt: Rs 1,300 + GST per attempt

CAIIB 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to iibf.org.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose CAIIB 2026 after clicking on the "Examinations" section.

Step 3: Enter your membership number and password to log in.

Step 4: Carefully complete the necessary personal and professional information

Step 5: According to the guidelines, upload your most recent photo and signature.

Step 6: Choose the testing location and elective.

Step 7: Pay the relevant application fee online.

Step 8: Fill out the form and save the confirmation receipt for your records.

Direct link to apply

CAIIB 2026: Exam Pattern

Advanced Bank Management (ABM): 100 number of questions, 100 marks, 2 hours

Bank Financial Management (BFM): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours

Advanced Business & Financial Management (ABFM): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours

Banking Regulations & Business Law (BRBL): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours

Elective Paper (Choose One):

- Rural Banking / Human Resources Management / Information Technology & Digital Banking / Risk Management / Central Banking

- 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours