CAIIB 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iibf.org.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

CAIIB 2026: The CAIIB 2026 Registration will close tomorrow, March 31, 2026, at iibf.org.in, the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance's (IIBF) official website.
After passing the JAIIB test, banking professionals can register online for the May–June 2026 cycle of the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) exam.
CAIIB 2026: Important Dates
Registration start date: March 4, 2026
Last date (without late fee): March 10, 2026
Last date (with Rs 100 late fee): March 17, 2026
Last date (with Rs 200 late fee): March 31, 2026 (Extended)
CAIIB 2026: Eligibility criteria
Must be a member of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF)
Must have passed the JAIIB exam
Membership subscription should be active
Open only to qualified banking professionals
CAIIB 2026: Application Fees
First attempt: Rs 5,000 + GST
Second to fifth attempt: Rs 1,300 + GST per attempt
CAIIB 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to iibf.org.in, the official website.
Step 2: Choose CAIIB 2026 after clicking on the "Examinations" section.
Step 3: Enter your membership number and password to log in.
Step 4: Carefully complete the necessary personal and professional information
Step 5: According to the guidelines, upload your most recent photo and signature.
Step 6: Choose the testing location and elective.
Step 7: Pay the relevant application fee online.
Step 8: Fill out the form and save the confirmation receipt for your records.
CAIIB 2026: Exam Pattern
Advanced Bank Management (ABM): 100 number of questions, 100 marks, 2 hours
Bank Financial Management (BFM): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours
Advanced Business & Financial Management (ABFM): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours
Banking Regulations & Business Law (BRBL): 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours
Elective Paper (Choose One):
- Rural Banking / Human Resources Management / Information Technology & Digital Banking / Risk Management / Central Banking
- 100 questions, 100 marks, 2 hours