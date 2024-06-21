CA May Exam 2024: ICAI CA Inter And Final Result Expected To Be Released Soon!

Representative Image

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which administers the test, is anticipated to release the results shortly on its website. Candidates who took the May exam can view and obtain their results from the official websites, icai.org and icai.nic.in, as soon as the results are announced.

A message stating applicants can download them from the official website, icai.org, after the results are published, has been posted in place of the CA Result webpage. The CA May/June 2023 session links have been deleted. The scorecard will have details including candidates name, roll number, marks obtained and more.

Group 1's ICAI CA Inter examinations were set for March 3, 5, and 9, 2024, while Group 2's exams were set for May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. CA Final Group 1 tests were scheduled for May 2, 4, and 8, while final group 2 exams were scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Look for the result PDF and open it

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.