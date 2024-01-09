CA Intermediate And Final Results Announced: Here's The List Of Toppers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the outcomes of the CA Intermediate and Final Exams conducted in November 2023.

Madhur Jain from Jaipur has secured the top position nationwide in the CA results with a score of 77.38%, followed closely by Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai, who achieved the second position with 74.88%.Tikendra Kumar Singhal and Rishi Malhotra from Jaipur shared and sealed the third rank (73.75%).

Coming to the CA Intermediate Examination, Jai Devang Jimulia of Mumbai tops the list with 86.38% followed by Bhageria Tanay (Ahmedabad) with 86% and Rishi Himanshukumar Mevawala(Surat) with 83.50% who secured second and third ranks respectively.

The passing percentage for students in Group I of the Final Examination is 9.46%, with only 6,176 out of 65,294 candidates qualifying from a total of 65,294 candidates who appeared for the Group I exam.

In Group II, approximately 62,679 students took the exam, with about 13,540 passing. The pass rate for the Group II Final exam is 21.6%. Roughly 32,907 candidates took both groups, but only 3,099 passed. The pass rate for students who passed both groups in the CA Final is 9.42%.

A total of 117,304 candidates took the Group I Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination, with 19,686 passing.

In the Group II exam, 17,957 out of 93,638 candidates qualified. The passing percentage for Group I is 16.78% and for Group II is 19.18%.

Around 53,459 candidates appeared in the both groups. Of these only 5,204 candidates qualified. The passing percentage for students who appeared and qualified both groups is 9.73%.

To access the results on the aforementioned website, students will be required to enter their registration number or PIN number, along with the roll number. The ICAI has provided the pass percentage, and it has been revealed that 8650 candidates have successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants.